LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Henderson community is encouraging residents to get out their holiday lights and decorate the exteriors of their homes to help brighten the spirits of those in the community.
Henderson's Inspired community says it is encouraging residents to add holiday lights to their homes in an effort to add sparkle to the community all that live in it during the uncertainty surrounding the public and global health crisis.
Known as "Light Up the Night," the campaign runs through April 30, Inspired said.
Participating homes will be entered into a weekly drawing to potentially win Visa gift cards.
“It has always been our mission to generate a strong sense of community among our residents through our robust programming and lifestyle events, so it was disheartening to have to cancel some of those events, in compliance with Gov. Sisolak’s directive to maintain social distance to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We needed to find a way to uplift everyone’s spirits and were inspired by the national trend of putting up holiday lights,” said Megan Conklin, lifestyle director, Inspirada Community Association. “I wake up to messages every morning of more homes donned in holiday decor and notes of appreciation from residents. It makes me so proud to work for a community that demonstrates strength, kindness and positivity when we need it most. We truly are ‘Nevada Strong.’
