LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After months of virtual city council meetings, one jurisdiction is bringing back in-person public comment.
The City of Henderson announced starting Aug. 18, the city council would allow in-person public comment. According to a tweet from the city, a microphone will be set up outside council chambers to allow in-person participation.
According to the city, there will be two periods for public comment: first, at the beginning of the agenda for comments related to agenda items, and second, at the end of the agenda for general public comment.
The city is still allowing virtual public comment for those who can access it. To submit a public comment virtually for the Aug. 18 4 p.m. city council meeting, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.