HENDERSON (FOX5) – Three Square Food Banks has supplied millions of meals throughout the course of the pandemic but it’s up to local groups to distribute that food directly to families. Each day’s distribution can take hours, but one Henderson church has managed to streamline the process.
“It’s logistics that we’ve never dealt before with at a level we’ve never seen before. It’s a thousand plus volunteers a week [and] it’s millions of pounds of food,” said Central Christian Church Senior Pastor Jud Wilhite.
Wilhite said the church has provided a food pantry to the public for decades but was forced to quickly regroup after the pandemic hit. It converted its Henderson campus into a major distribution site, which services about a thousand families each weekend.
“We had one line of cars but it took forever to get through and I think it went all day long,” said Wilhite.
One church member and volunteer decided to step in to help take an all-day operation and condense it into a few hours.
“We were serving probably 45 seconds to a minute to get three cars out. It was two lanes. I knew that we could do something better,” said Chris Adamson.
Adamson is the COO of Freight Connection. His trucking company normally transports set pieces and show equipment for big name stars and events.
Adamson’s trucks are now hauling food to the Central Christian food distribution site and his logistical knowledge proved to be a game changer for volunteers handing out food.
“We bring all the food in on Fridays,” said Adamson. “We sort through it. We go through the categories. We get it prepped properly, ready for the weekend Saturday and Sunday.”
Adamson also established a conveyor system to help carry hundreds of tubs of food directly to volunteers who will place the items inside vehicles.
“So I came up with the design of the conveyor system here at Central Church. We started with a couple pieces. I like the design so far,” said Adamson. “I wanted to get [the bins] further outside, so it wasn’t huffin’ and puffin….We’re [now] doing three cars between 8 and 11 seconds.”
The church is now able to distribute all its food in under three hours.
“We don’t get to choose how those needs come about or what those needs are our response is to respond to the needs as we see them and do our best to serve in any way we can,” said Wilhite.
Central Christian distributes food at its Henderson campus every Saturday and Sunday beginning at 8 a.m.
