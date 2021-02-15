HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Green Valley United Methodist Church will continue with virtual services for the next month even though Governor Steve Sisolak signed a directive giving places of worship permission to open at 50% capacity.
Reverend Mary Dotson said reopening the church now is still too risky.
“I am not going along with what the governor says as much as what my teaching is as a United Methodist and that is do no harm, do all the good you can and stay in love with God,” said Dotson.
Dotson admits her decision to only continue with virtual sermons does have some drawbacks.
Church members say not being able to meet with other members after church has been a big change from the teachings of scripture.
“Fellowship is important. The bible dictates that we should fellowship with other people. Where two are gathered together, there God is,” said church member Robin Collins.
“There is a loss there. There isn’t that after worship time,” said Dotson.
While virtual services will continue for the next month, Dotson is preparing to hold an in-person service outdoors for the first time on Palm Sunday, one of the holiest days of the year.
“They will come. They will be checked for their temperature. They will be given a mask if they didn’t bring one,” said Dotson.
Around 60 people will be allowed to attend.
Blue tape on the ground outside marks the spot where worshipers can bring their portable chairs and sit for the first in person service since the shutdown began in March.
People will be asked to sign a covenant agreeing to wear a mask the entire time, observe social distancing and not sing during worship time.
“That’s the hardest part for all of us. Singing is a big part of worship. But again, safety is in the back of our minds at all times,” said Dotson.
