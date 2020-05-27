LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Casinos big and small across the valley are preparing to reopen. Emerald Island Casino is a favorite among locals in downtown Henderson.
“We feel we’re much better positioned than say a strip property since we cater to a local clientele,” co-owner Tim Brooks said. “Our demographic is primarily a fixed income, retired demographic.”
When people come back, they will see some changes.
“We have no table games so there’s no issue there,” Brooks said. “We had the [social distance] stickers made, we have the glass partitions.”
Seating at slot machines and in the restaurant will be spaced out.
“We’ve basically been preparing this property since March 17 to reopen,” Brooks said.
“We want people to feel like it’s okay to play,” owner of Concept 3, Karl Kamb, said. “That’s the most important thing. For Nevada to get back on their feet, people have to feel comfortable and confident in going back to the lives they had before.”
To do that, Emerald Island Casino will be using UV light technology.
“They can apply the UV light to the exact spot where it’s needed most, where the player interfaces with the game,” Kamb said. “You’ll notice they’re taking it, putting it on the screen, the button area of the keyboard, where people touch this.”
The casino said right now, they do not believe there is a need to check guests’ temperatures when they come in.
“We will be checking employee temperatures on a daily basis,” Brooks said.
All 165 employees went through new training and will be given PPE. Required for staff, masks will be recommended for guests.
“We want the vibe to be business as usual, although there will be a semblance of not usual,” Brooks said.
Emerald Island said it took a look at the safety plans, presented by larger casinos on the Strip, “because we were able to utilize much of that information and adjust it to our sales, so it fits into a local property,” Brooks said.
The casino submitted its plan to the Nevada Gaming Control Board, two weeks ago. If approved, it will reopen to familiar faces on June 4.
“I think we’re in good shape,” Brooks said. “I hear from guests on a daily basis, either by phone, email, social media, there’s pent up demand so we expect to be extremely, extremely busy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.