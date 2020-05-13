LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Want to get some fresh air while practicing safe social distancing? The city of Henderson has reopened its Bird Viewing Preserve.
Located at 350 E. Galleria Drive, the Bird Viewing Preserve is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to its website. Last entry is 30 minutes before closing,
The city asks that visitors continue to practice social distancing while on the trails.
We're open! We are pleased to announce the Bird Viewing Preserve is back open for your enjoyment. We ask that you continue to practice social distancing while on the trails. pic.twitter.com/GK6ycE9pPx— City of Henderson (@cityofhenderson) May 13, 2020
Visit https://bit.ly/367r2xj for more information.
