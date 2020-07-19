LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On Saturday afternoon, like every weekend, Joe White is cutting hair at All Starz Barbershop and Beauty Salon in Henderson.
White said he had to shut down everything for two months in the spring.
“I’m just thankful we were in a position to be here still,” White said. “You know, we were able to weather that storm.”
But that storms lingers. White said business just isn’t what it was before. He said pre-pandemic there wouldn’t be an open seat in their waiting room. Now, there’s no waiting allowed -- it’s appointments only.
“The restrictions not allowing anyone to be waiting in our waiting area has slowed business down a lot, not just for my shop, but all of the barbershops and salons around the valley,” White said.
He said they’re still able to keep their heads above water but after talking to friends in California where barbershops were recently forced to shut down again, White said he’s nervous.
“That’s my home state,” he said. “I moved here from California. A lot of my friends own barbershops out there and it’s kind of scary because it seems like everything that they do – our governor kind of does the same thing and follows suit. So, you know, it’s kind of scary being up in limbo right now.”
White said he’s worried that his shop will do everything right where no one gets sick, but they could end up getting shut down anyway.
“That’s one of the things that’s kind of frustrating to us as professionals because the state gave us a license – right here it says, Barber’s Health and Sanitation Board,” White said pointing to a certificate on the wall.
“We don’t go to school to learn how to cut hair. We go to school to protect the public. We know sanitation. We practice sanitation. Like I said, we’re always cleaning our tools before and after every use. We do this on a regular, everyday basis. And when these guidelines come around it’s like we’re getting hit harder than people who don’t even have the training that we do.”
