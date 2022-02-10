Beer on tap
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Henderson bar is celebrating the end of Nevada's mask mandate with free beer.

According to the Gold Mine Tavern, guests can turn in their face mask anytime from Thursday through Sunday and receive a free beer or shot.

When reached by phone Thursday afternoon, a manager for the bar said the promotion is only available for one drink or shot per person.

The Gold Mine Tavern is located at 23 S. Water Street. For more information, call: 702-478-8289

