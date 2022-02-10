LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Henderson bar is celebrating the end of Nevada's mask mandate with free beer.
According to the Gold Mine Tavern, guests can turn in their face mask anytime from Thursday through Sunday and receive a free beer or shot.
ALERT 🚨 ALERT 🚨 We have some exciting news!!! The mask mandate has been lifted!!!!Come down and turn your mask in anytime durning the weekend and receive a beer or shot on us!!!! pic.twitter.com/wJxL3LzRnl— The Gold Mine Tavern (@GoldMineTavern) February 10, 2022
When reached by phone Thursday afternoon, a manager for the bar said the promotion is only available for one drink or shot per person.
The Gold Mine Tavern is located at 23 S. Water Street. For more information, call: 702-478-8289
