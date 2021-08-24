HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The city of Henderson is encouraging its residents and businesses to provide input on how the City should use COVID-19 pandemic recovery funds.
Residents and businesses who would like to provide input are encouraged to take a survey at the following link, https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/COHSLFRF.
They survey was announced on Aug. 17 and closes on Tuesday, Aug. 24.
Over a two-year period, the city will receive two $18,684,214 allotments from the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF). The city estimates a $36-million revenue shortfall from last year.
Officials have developed a proposed budget to address the shortfall, available here:
Henderson Proposed Plans SLFRF by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
