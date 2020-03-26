HENDERSON (FOX5)-- The City of Henderson announced that they will allow restaurants and bars to sell alcohol for curbside pickup on a temporary basis.
As of 5 p.m. on March 26 until the declared end of the closure of non-essential businesses or for the next 30 days, whichever occurs first, any establishment holding a restaurant with bar, tavern, beer/wine on-sale, full-liquor on-sale or brewery license may serve beer/wine/spirits/liquor in conjunction with meals being picked up curbside at the establishment.
Liquor permits for the curbside sales are available free of charge.
Businesses must email the City of Henderson Business Operations Division if they want to serve alcohol with take-out orders.
Emails need to have the business name and address, current City of Henderson business licenses number, and contact number.
Owners can submit emails to FILicensedivision@cityofhenderson.com.
Information on liquor permits can found online at City of Henderson.com .
