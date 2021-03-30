LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- HELP of Southern Nevada has a program called Baby First Services at their West Lake Mead Boulevard location to help pre- and post-natal moms.
It's a diaper bank, where families can go once a month to get diapers and other necessities like wipes.
The organization also offers pre- and post-natal care guidance, information and mother-to-mother support for at-risk pregnant women.
FOX5 talked to a representative with the nonprofit, who said the need for help has gone up through the pandemic and parents shouldn't have to pick between getting their child food or diapers.
"Before the pandemic, we ran as a diaper bank to supplement the need. So people may have had work or other assistance, and they just needed a little extra help at the end of the month. Now we're seeing people need that assistance for the entire month," said Abby Quinn, chief community relations officer with HELP of Southern Nevada.
"Diapers are expensive. They're a basic need for any baby, you can't not have your child in diapers. ... If we can take that stress off of parents' shoulders, then they're able to focus on furthering or bettering other aspects of their life," she said.
HELP of Southern Nevada is working to give out over 60,000 diapers this fiscal year. For more information, click here.
