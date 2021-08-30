LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The medical team who spent more than five months treating a local man for COVID-19 has said farewell to one of its longest-term patients.
Patient Craig Elder recently celebrated his continued recovery alongside health care workers at University Medical Center. Elder spent three months in Intensive Care, required a breathing assistance for four months, and underwent several months of intermediate care before he was transferred to a rehabilitation center, UMC said.
"After contracting COVID-19 earlier this year, Elder developed COVID-19 pneumonia, which eventually led to multi-system organ failure and a host of other complications. Elder, a Las Vegas man who previously worked as a nurse, spent nearly three months receiving the highest level of care available in UMC’s dedicated COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit. During his time in the ICU, Elder received round-the-clock care from a comprehensive, multidisciplinary team of health care professionals ... He required breathing assistance from a ventilator for about four months.
Dr. Angie Honsberg, Director of UMC’s Medical ICU and UNLV Medicine at UMC Pulmonologist, said Elder’s unstable condition often required “second-to-second” monitoring to ensure his survival.
“The nurses were literally in his room every minute because, at times, his vital signs were so unstable,” she said, adding that Elder had only a small chance of survival based on his severe condition.
As his condition improved, Elder was transferred to an intermediate care unit, where he received several months of additional care and therapy before being transferred to a nearby inpatient rehabilitation facility.
Elder's condition continues to steadily improve, UMC said.
