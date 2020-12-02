LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A group of union workers plans to walk out of a Las Vegas hospital weekly due to alleged unsustainable working conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 1107 said its members will participate in "Walk Out Wednesdays" at Sunrise Hospital to bring awareness to "untenable working conditions."
“If you are going to call us heroes in public then treat us like heroes in private," surgical tech Erika Watanabe said. "While all of us are here making a sacrifice HCA CEOs are talking about the profit they’re making because of the high degree of acuity in COVID-19 patients. They need to stop obsessing over profits and make sure hospital workers have everything they need to care for patients."
The union alleges that Sunrise Hospital, part of HCA Healthcare, is not providing sufficient personal protective equipment (PPE) or COVID-19 testing to keep patients and families safe. The union is also asking the hospital pay hazard pay for healthcare professionals working the frontlines of the pandemic.
The union said the walkouts will continue every Wednesday through the end of December. Hospital workers will walk out on their break or at the end of a shift in protest.
Sunrise Hospital CEO Todd Sklamberg said the union is using the COVID-19 pandemic as a "bargaining chip."
At a time of a national nursing shortage during the most critical public health crisis the world is experiencing, it astounds us that the SEIU would attempt to use COVID-19 as a bargaining chip to the point of suggesting their members walkout, which would be a violation of their contract . We encourage the union to work with, not against, us during a time when the entire healthcare community should be coming together to protect and care for each other and our communities.
– Todd P. Sklamberg, CEO, Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center and Sunrise Children’s Hospital
