LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District Trustees heard the latest COVID-19 update from health officials, and the recommendation is to keep distance learning for now.
Doctor Fermin Leguen with Southern Nevada Health District told CCSD board members that an increase in recent positive cases prompted his recommendation.
"You would be facing the issue of at least 133 children with COVID, and I say at least because high school could go beyond a 17 year old," said Leguen.
Private schools where students are attending classes in person have seen 92 positive cases. Of those cases, 42 were students, 39 were teachers and 11 were support staff.
Also of concern is students mental health.
Trustees learned that the number of student suicides in the past two months is the same as the number of student suicides during the entire 2019-2020 school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.