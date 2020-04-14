LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District on Tuesday announced that it will now post daily summaries of COVID-19 cases by ZIP code and cities in Clark County.
The daily zip code reports will be posted to the Health District's website: http://www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/coronavirus#cases
The color coded map shows the number of reported cases in each zip code, with "red" being the highest showing 61-83 cases.
According to the map for Tuesday, April 14, nine zip codes in the Las Vegas Valley were colored as red status.
The Health District Tuesday morning reported 2,506 total positive COVID-19 cases and 106 deaths in Clark County.
