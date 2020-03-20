LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District announced a second COVID-19-related death in a Clark County resident Friday afternoon.
The individual was a woman in her 60s with underlying medical conditions, SNHD said.
The state reported 109 positive coronavirus cases through Friday morning.
Additional details weren't immediately available. The SNHD was set to brief the media at 2:30 p.m.
HOTLINE AVAILABLE: (702) 759-INFO (4636) is a Southern Nevada Health District hotline for the public in Southern Nevada to help answer questions.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
