LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District says there are no reports that a visitor from Toronto developed coronavirus while in Las Vegas.

The Health District confirmed in a news release that it is aware of a report of a COVOID-19 case in a Toronto resident with a recent travel history that includes Las Vegas. However, the agency said that there are no reports that the individual developed his infection during his travels.

Public health officials in Nevada are working to gather additional information on this case, the release said.

The Health District on Thursday announced the first "presumptive positive" case of coronavirus in a Clark County resident.

Test results are considered “presumptive positive” until the result is confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The patient is a male in his 50s who is hospitalized and currently in airborne isolation and does not have underlying medical conditions, the Health District said.

According to SNHD, the patient remains in serious condition.

People identified as close contacts of the case reported in a Clark County resident are being identified as part of the Health District investigation. These people are asked to “self-quarantine” for a 14-day period.

Southern Nevada Public Health Laboratory now has a total of three kits and can process approximately 800 specimens, according to the news release.

The Southern Nevada Health District has launched an information line for the public to call and ask questions.

Anyone with information can call (702) 759-INFO (4636). The Information Line is available Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.