CLARK COUNTY (FOX5) -- A second presumptive positive case of novel coronavirus was identified in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.
A spokesperson with SNHD said the investigation was in preliminary stages and couldn't release the person's identity, recent travel or quarantine status.
The spokesperson said more information would be released Monday.
The first coronavirus case in Clark County was identified as a man in his 50s who recently traveled to Texas and Washington state. The man was in serious condition at the VA Healthcare System in North Las Vegas.
A second presumptive positive case was also identified in Washoe County Sunday. That case involves a man in his 30s who recently traveled to Santa Clara, but didn't exhibit symptoms while traveling.
All presumptive positive cases must be tested by the CDC for further confirmation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
