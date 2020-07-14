LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in Clark County Tuesday, the largest single-day increase in cases.
SNHD reported 1,021 new coronavirus cases. Additionally, SNHD reported 15 new deaths in the county, with 498 fatalities total.
Statewide, Nevada recorded 1,104 new cases, according to the Nevada Health Response dashboard data provided by the Department of Health and Human Services. The state has seen 29,619 total cases since the pandemic started.
Hospitalizations continue to climb in Nevada. The state recorded 799 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized Tuesday, with 184 suspected cases hospitalized.
(2) comments
No duh! You re-opened and then it spread. What genius wanted to re-open in the middle of a pandemic??? Right the President and so a democratic state helped him and now the state is seeing the results of a bad decision!
The re-opening of casinos will prove fatal with this virus.
