NEVADA (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District reported two more coronavirus deaths Monday, with four total in Clark County.
The individuals include a woman in her 70s and a man in his 60s, both with underlying medical conditions.
SNHD reported 151 positive COVID-19 cases in Clark County as of Sunday.
On Monday, the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services and Nevada Health Response reported 245 positive coronavirus cases in the state.
Positive cases jumped by 55 from Sunday.
As of Monday afternoon, the Southern Nevada Health District reported 126 positive cases in Clark County.
The state reports more than 4,000 administered tests. Two people who tested positive for COVID-19 died in Clark County as of Monday afternoon.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
