LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District on Friday reported its first confirmed case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) in Clark County.
According to a news release, the patient is a child who tested positive for COVID-19. The child did require hospitalization but has been discharged and is recovering, SNHD said.
No additional information was provided in regards to the child.
MIS-C is a rare but serious illness that may be associated with COVID-19, officials said. Parents should watch for symptoms that include fever, stomach pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes and fatigue, the release said. Not all children will have the same symptoms. If symptoms in a child develop, parents should contact a health care provider immediately.
According to the release, parents should seek emergency care right away if their child is having trouble breathing or experience severe chest or stomach pains.
There isn't a known cause for MIS-C, the Health District said. Many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19 or had contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19, according to the release.
SNHD says that MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs.
Treatment includes supportive care for symptoms and various medications to treat the inflammation.
The Health District notes that the CDC is advising that the agency is still learning about MIS-C and its impact on children. Based on current information, the release says, the best way to protect children is by taking precautions against the virus that causes COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.