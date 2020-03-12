LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District on Thursday announced that it has received reports of three new presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Clark County.
These new cases bring the total to seven presumptive positive cases in Clark County and one positive that has been confirmed by the CDC, according to the Health District.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
