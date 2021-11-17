LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District will open a new public health center in east Las Vegas on Thursday. The opening follows the closure of the district's old location last week.
On Nov. 18, Las Vegas Councilwoman Olivia Diaz will join SNHD for a ribbon-cutting of the new location at 2950 E. Bonanza Rd.
“One of my Ward 3 priorities is to maintain and increase health care opportunities,” Diaz said. “I want to thank the Southern Nevada Health District for moving quickly to ensure that the residents on the Eastside continue to be served by a public health center.”
The public health center will be open Monday through Friday. The clinic will offer a wide range of services:
- Food Handler Safety Training Card services are not available at the East Las Vegas location; however, clients who have scheduled appointments at that location through the end of 2021 will be seen at the main public health center at 280 S. Decatur Blvd.
- Food Handler Safety Training Card appointments can be made for the main public health center or the Henderson public health center, 220 E. Horizon Dr., Henderson, NV 89015 by calling 702-759-0595 or through the online scheduling system.
- Immunization clinic services are available by appointment only, and clients can call 702-759-0850 to schedule.
- Family Planning clinical services are available by appointment only, and clients can call 702-759-1700 to schedule.
