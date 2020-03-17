LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District confirmed 42 cases of coronavirus in Clark County Tuesday afternoon.

SNHD reported 35 confirmed cases on Monday. No additional deaths were reported Tuesday, though SNHD confirmed a man in his 60s died after his case was confirmed.

Washoe County reports 3 new coronavirus cases (FOX5) -- Washoe County officials have announced three new cases of coronavirus in the county.

Additional details about the new cases weren't immediately available. Washoe County health officials confirmed three new cases on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.