LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District announced Friday morning that all clinic services for April 2, including COVID-19 vaccine appointments, at its main clinic location were canceled.
SNHD said the services would be unavailable at its 280 S. Decatur location Friday after needing to make emergency repairs to its water boiler. All services are expected to resume next week.
Clinical services, including #COVID19 vaccines are unavailable at 280 S Decatur today while emergency repairs are done to a water boiler. Same day vaccine appointments and walk ins are available at Cashman and Las Vegas Convention Center. We are sorry for the inconvenience.— SN Health District (@SNHDinfo) April 2, 2021
Staff is working to contact anyone who had an appointment to reschedule, SNHD spokesperson Jennifer Sizemore said. Those with COVID-19 vaccine appointments can go to Cashman Center or the Las Vegas Convention Center site Friday. Sizemore said same-day appointments are available and walk-ins are accepted.
