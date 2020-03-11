LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District has announced that there are three new presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in Clark County.
The new cases bring the total to five cases in Clark County, according to the Health District.
During a news conference Wednesday afternoon, the Health District said that the CDC has confirmed that the first presumptive positive coronavirus case in Clark County is positive.
According to the Health District, the new cases include:
- A female visitor from New York in her 40s who was hospitalized on March 8. The woman is isolated and in stable condition.
- She arrived in Las Vegas on March 5, and attended the Women of Power Summit at The Mirage. The Health District is working with the facility and conference organizers to inform attendees and to identify close contacts of this individual.
- A male in his 60s who is isolating at home and is a close contact of a previously reported case.
- A female in her 70s who is isolating at home and is a close contact of a previously reported case.
Following the announcement that one of the new cases had stayed at an MGM Resorts property, the company released the following statement:
We were informed that an individual from New York who was a guest at The Mirage and an attendee of the Women of Power Summit from March 5-8 has tested positive for coronavirus. Upon learning of the individual's symptoms, Mirage staff worked in coordination with the state health district to implement MGM Resorts' health and safety protocol.
Professional cleaners with expertise in this area are deep cleaning and sanitizing the individual's room, as outlined in the Company's health and safety procedures and in accordance with CDC guidelines for eliminating the presence of the virus. Access to the room remains restricted as it undergoes this comprehensive cleaning and disinfectant process.
In addition to its pre-existing high standards of cleanliness, maintenance and sanitation at its properties, MGM Resorts in recent weeks implemented temporary enhanced cleaning procedures with a heavy emphasis on public areas.
We are currently coordinating with the Southern Nevada Health District to notify guests and employees who may have had close prolonged contact with the individual and are directing our employees to follow all self-quarantine requests.
We wish the individual well and offer our support in her recovery. The health and safety of our guests and employees is our highest priority, and we will continue implementing the health and safety steps we’ve taken to prepare for potential health and safety risks and combat the impact of this virus.
The previously reported cases include:
- A male in his 50s with a travel history to Washington state. He remains hospitalized in serious condition, according to the Health District.
- A female in her 70s with underlying medical conditions with in-state travel history to Reno. She had no out-of-state or international travel history. She was asymptomatic while traveling. She remains in serious condition, the Health District said.
The CDC treats presumptive positive cases as confirmed positive, according to their guidelines. A presumptive positive means a patient was tested positive at a local laboratory, but still needs to be confirmed by the CDC.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Las Vegas appears as if it's business as usual.
