LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District announced nine new presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Clark County, bringing the total to 15 so far in the county.
SNHD said all investigations are ongoing. Only one case was confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control; the 14 other cases are presumptive positive cases.
SNHD said close contacts have been notified and are under self-quarantine.
Here are the current Clark County cases, according to SNHD:
• A male in his 60s who is hospitalized in serious condition.
• A male in his 60s who is isolating at home.
• A male in his 40s who is isolating at home.
• A male in his 20s who is isolating at home and is a close contact of a confirmed case.
• A female in her 40s who is hospitalized in good condition.
• A female in her 50s who is hospitalized in stable condition.
• A male in his 30s who is isolated at home.
• A male in his 50s. No additional details are available at this time.
• A male in his 30s. No additional details are available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.