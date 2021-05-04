LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Almost 13% of Nevadans who got their first dose of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are overdue for their second shot.
As of April 28, 12.9% of people who received a first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are more than four days past the recommended timeframe to get their second shot, according to a report from the state Department of Health and Human Services. Health officials have recommended getting the second shot 21 days after the first dose of Pfizer and 28 days after the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.
The percent of people overdue for their second dose increases with each age group, the report says. Notably, the 70+ age group has the highest percent of those missing their second dose at 22.3%.
The health department's full report is available here:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.