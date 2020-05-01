LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fans of the Hawaiian eatery Zippy's will have to wait a little longer for the restaurant's opening in Las Vegas.
Zippy's announced on Facebook that the eatery is postponing its debut in Las Vegas, which was originally planned for the end of 2020.
The restaurant said that it owns the parcel of land where it intends to open its first Las Vegas location, and has also identified a number of other sites for future locations.
“The COVID-19 situation has affected our ability to move forward with new store openings as we focus on keeping the existing operations healthy,” said Paul Yokota, president of FCH Enterprises, parent entity of Zippy’s. “We own the parcel where we intend to open our first location, and we’ve identified a number of other sites for future locations as well. We have already made a substantial real estate investment in Las Vegas, so we are definitely coming to the market - just a bit later than anyone would have liked.”
The restaurant says it is still considering a new opening date.
Zippy's said previously that the Las Vegas location will mark the first location outside of the Hawaiian island.
