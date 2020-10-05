LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Hawaiian Airlines has resumed nonstop flights between Honolulu and Las Vegas, the company announced.
Starting Oct. 15, those visiting Hawaii will have the option to bypass the state of Hawai‘i quarantine with a pre-travel negative COVID-19 test.
As a result, the airline said in a news release that it has resumed nonstop service between Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) and McCarran International Airport (LAS) as of Oct. 2. The airline will resume service between HNL and Oakland (OAK), Phoenix (PHX) and San Jose (SJC) international airports on Nov. 1.
“We’re encouraged by the positive response to the state’s decision to welcome travelers back to Hawai‘i, and we are resuming service to key markets to give our guests more options to visit our islands,” said Brent Overbeek, senior vice president of revenue management and network planning at Hawaiian Airlines. “While our onboard experience may look a little different these days, we’re excited to share our signature Hawaiian hospitality with our guests and encourage everyone to travel pono (responsibly) to keep each other and our communities safe.”
On Oct. 1, Hawaiian restarted international passenger service with a weekly flight between HNL and Tokyo’s Narita International Airport (NRT).
"The carrier, which has been operating cargo-only flights between HNL and NRT since June, will resume passenger service to support essential travel between the two cities after suspending flights in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic," the release said.
The airline noted in the release that all travelers arriving in Hawai‘i or flying between the islands must adhere to the state’s travel restrictions and complete the state’s online Safe Travels Hawai‘i form.
To view flight schedules, visit HawaiianAirlines.com.
Bad idea to resume flights to Honolulu because it will spread the virus to the islands and fast because it will reach all islands. Airlines should figure this one out by not putting more flights in the middle of a pandemic but rather only essential flights for doctors and emergency people. All others can wait as it is more important to stop the spread than proving you can re-open. The virus always wins which history has proven! The love of money blinds those daily who only see the tree in front of them but not the danger beyond it.
