HONOLULU — Hawaii will be strictly enforcing gathering rules over the Labor Day holiday weekend as the state goes through a record surge of coronavirus cases, officials said.
State law enforcement officials said that anyone planning to gather for parties should reconsider, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.
“To those individuals organizing or publicizing these gatherings — stop it,” said Jason Redulla, chief of the state Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement.
Governor David Ige did post a video on social media pleading with people to act responsibly over the holiday weekend.
“The state of Hawaii is struggling with an unprecedented and disastrous surge in COVID-19 cases,” Ige said. “Our hospitals are being pushed to the limit.”
Ige asked travelers to voluntarily test after arriving in the islands and for people to set their own nightly curfews, avoid crowds and wear masks.
Last weekend a party of about 300 to 400 people was broken up at an Oahu beach. No one has been cited for breaking local COVID-19 restrictions, which allow no more than 25 people to gather outdoors, but several people received citations for having audio equipment and generators without a permit.
Organizers could still face consequences.
