LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man who created and has hosted a haunted house in the Huntridge neighborhood for 17 years is selling off his props after safety concerns.
Jarrod McClung is the master mind behind "16th Street House of Hell." He offered this terrifying attraction for free, but is selling off his items despite the popularity.
The haunted house had a 110-foot maze that spanned six rooms. Around 25 actors pitched in to make the attraction special.
Police were called last year after several groups of people showed up. Fights had to be broken up as people waited in line.
McClung has spent about $30,000 over the years on props, $1,500 on storage and $2,500 on make-up and candy.
Hundreds of props will be on sale for Halloween enthusiasts to enjoy.
The public is invited to check out McClung's inventory on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.