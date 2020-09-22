LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new drive-thru haunted house experience is set to open in October in Las Vegas.
According to a news release, the attraction, dubbed Trapped, is an "innovative and unique attraction intended to thrill, amaze and scare while complying with current safety regulations."
Upon arrival, cars will be guided to a haunted pod where the action unfolds around the vehicle, the release said.
Trapped tells the story of a desolate earth where governments have fallen and order has been replaced by chaos, hope by fear, life by death, organizers said.
"The journey is wrought with Hekuri conversion mobs, bombs, hostiles and deadly traps, all presented through state-of-the-art projection technology," the release said. Each vehicle’s radio will play the attraction's "spooky" soundtrack.
Located at the Industrial Event Space, 2330 Industrial Road, Trapped will be open on select nights Oct. 8-24 from 7 p.m. to midnight, Oct. 26-29 from 7 p.n. to 1 a.m. and Oct. 30-31 from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., organizers said.
Tickets are $54.99 per vehicle and must be purchased in advance to reserve your timeslot.
All guests must be 16+ years of age to gain entry unless accompanied by an adult, the release notes. Visit hallowheelslv.com/ for more information.
Drive-thru Halloween experiences are opening up in the Las Vegas Valley as people look for ways to safely celebrate the holiday amid the pandemic.
The creators of Fright Dome announced earlier this month that they would be opening a drive-thru attraction this Halloween season.
The attraction, called Fright Ride, will transform a 75,000-"scare"-foot facility into an immersive and "terrifying" haunted attraction, organizers said.
