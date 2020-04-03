LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Despite being closed to the general public, one local restaurant is looking to give back Friday.
Hash House A Go Go will donate free "family meal packs" to locals who were recently laid off or furloughed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Meals will be given on a first come, first served basis until the restaurant runs out. The meals are limited to one per car and tips received will be pooled for furloughed workers.
The donations will begin at 2 p.m. Friday, April 3 at Hash House A Go Go's Sahara location.
DETAILS:
WHEN: Friday, April 3, 2020, starting at 2 p.m.
WHERE: Hash House A Go Go
6800 W. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.