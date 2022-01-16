Pfizer vaccine generic

Dr. Manjul Shukla transfers Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at a mobile vaccination clinic in Worcester, Mass. Pfizer said Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine may protect against the new omicron variant even though the initial two doses appear significantly less effective.

 (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Free COVID-19 vaccines will be provided at Harry Reid International Airport on Wednesday.

The airport tweeted that Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines will be offered on Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Vaccines will be administered at Terminal 1, level 2 in the mezzanine rooms 4 and 5. 

Check back for updates and more information. 

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

