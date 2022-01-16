LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Free COVID-19 vaccines will be provided at Harry Reid International Airport on Wednesday.
The airport tweeted that Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines will be offered on Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Vaccines will be administered at Terminal 1, level 2 in the mezzanine rooms 4 and 5.
Here's a shot to protect yourself and your community. 🔽 pic.twitter.com/0FuAE5desY— Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) January 16, 2022
Check back for updates and more information.
