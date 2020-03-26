LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Retailer Harbor Freight has announced that it is donating a massive amount of personal protective equipment (PPE) to various hospitals.
Harbor Freight, which has seven stores in Nevada, said in a statement posted to its website that it is donating 44 million pairs of nitrile gloves and hundreds of thousands of masks and face shields.
The retailer said it will donate the items in over 1,000 communities that its stores serve.
