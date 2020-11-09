LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada OSHA issued four COVID-19 citations during the week of Nov. 2, including at a popular pumpkin patch in the Las Vegas Valley.
Halloween Town Pumpkin Patch at 510 South Rampart Blvd. was fined $5,398 for "lack of social distancing...lack of facial coverings and capacity violations," according to Nevada OSHA.
OTHER VIOLATIONS:
Peterbilt Truck Parts & Equipment, LLC; 2272 Larkin Circle, Sparks, NV
PENALTY: $4,554
VIOLATION: Public attendance allowed at a live event on September 30 with attendance of more than 50. No approval obtained by the Department of Business and Industry, Division of Industrial Relations
Tab Contractors, Inc.; 6600 Amelia Earhart Court, Suite B, Las Vegas, NV.
PENALTY: $8,675
VIOLATION: Violation related to lack of face coverings being worn by employees in close contact within vehicles
Sedillo Landscaping Incorporated; 7473 West Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 100, Las Vegas, NV.
PENALTY: $5,248
VIOLATON: Social distancing not being enforced, improper injury/illness recordkeeping.
BUSINESS COMPLIANCE BELOW STATE AVERAGE:
- Construction, 6 observations- 83 percent
- Medical, 19 observations- 90 percent
- Other, 11 observations- 91 percent
TOP 5 ZIP CODES FOR COMPLAINTS
- 89502 (Reno), 243 complaints
- 89109 (City of Las Vegas/ Unincorporated Clark County), 208 complaints
- 89431 (Sparks), 166 complaints
- 89119 (Unincorporated Clark County), 154 complaints
- 89434 (Sparks), 135 complaints
Sizelscums band of brown shirts ! Unamerican Communist with no sole !
