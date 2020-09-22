LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Approximately half of the 490 vaccine trial volunteers in Las Vegas have received their second dose of the Moderna vaccine.
A lack of laboratory kits caused a small delay in getting a second dose to the volunteers. The lab kits are used to test volunteers for COVID-19 before they receive their second dose.
“What’s going on right now, that’s called the surveillance phase of the study, after everyone gets their second vaccine, that’s the most important part of the study in terms of finding the vaccine,” said Dr. Michael Levin, principal investigator at the Clinical Research Center of Nevada.
Half of the patients received the Moderna vaccine and the other half received a placebo.
Researchers are not aware of who got what and will only find out themselves after a statistically predetermined number of volunteers begin to test positive.
“As an example, if they unmask 50 patients and they were all placebos, that would be the example of ‘boy this is an effective vaccine,” said Levin.
Ed Alvarado was one of the first volunteers to receive a vaccine and in August he received his second.
“The amount of monitoring increased after the second dose and I think the amount of monitoring after the first dose was very comprehensive,” said Alvarado.
Alvarado said he is scheduled to receive his third vaccination on Friday morning.
“I have been completely impressed by how comprehensive the program is, the absolute professionalism of the staff that’s conducting this, and the apparent urgency with which this is being handled, but not at the expense of rushing to a conclusion,” said Alvarado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.