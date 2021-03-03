LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The entertainment and hospitality company Hakkasan Group will reopen three venues on the Las Vegas Strip this week.
Omnia Terrace at Ceasars Palace and Wet Republic at MGM Grand will open on Friday, March 5. Liquid Pool Lounge at Aria will open on Friday, March 12.
James Algate, executive vice president of entertainment for Hakkasan Group, said these are baby steps forward.
“I think it’s really going to at least put people’s toes back in the water. It’s not going to be the experience or same experience offer when there’s 4,300 people in this venue, but at least it’s a start,” Algate said.
In March, they had to lay off 1,300 employees across all three venues. Now they’re bringing back nearly 300 workers this weekend. He said there’s a continuous conversation on how their return must be gradual.
“We don’t want to bring people back to work when there isn’t business levels, we want people to travel to Vegas and be a very pent up demand, I think that will come this summer at some stage,” Algate said.
Omnia will be open each Friday and Saturday, and he said they hope to extend it once the summer comes. Table reservations are required at each venue, and general admission is not permitted.
Algate said it’s about focusing on the positive step forward for the industry that depend on one another.
“The casinos are full as they possibly can be, that we’re driving people to the casinos, the casinos are driving people to us, its very much a symbiotic relationship,” Algate said.
Ten years ago Russel Finizi joined the industry as a beverage runner at Wet Republic, now he’s the general manager at Omnia.
“I think we are closer to the end than the beginning and I think optimism is all around,” Finizi said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.