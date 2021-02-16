LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Hakkasan Group announced Tuesday that it will reopen three of its Las Vegas venues in March.
According to a news release, OMNIA at Caesars Palace and Wet Republic at MGM Grand will reopen on Friday, March 5. Liquid Pool Lounge at ARIA will open on Friday, March 12.
The release notes that in adherence with state of Nevada restrictions for nightclubs and dayclubs, all three venues will pivot from their regular offerings.
OMNIA will resume operations of the terrace area of the venue as a lounge, which "provides sweeping views of the world-famous Las Vegas Strip in a unique outdoor socially distant environment," the release states. Wet Republic Ultra Pool and Liquid Pool Lounge will re-open as an extension of the resort pool to support customer demand during the summer season.
Reservations are required for hotel and non-hotel guests and all visitors must be 21 and over. No General Admission is permitted under current local restrictions.
According to the news release, with health and safety protocols at the forefront, the venues have moved to touchless menu systems via scannable QR codes from cell phones. VIP sections will be separated to allow for physical distancing and rigorous cleaning plans will also be implemented.
According to Hakkasan Group, OMNIA Las Vegas is open Fridays and Saturdays 10:30 p.m. until late. For reservations, visit omnianightclub.com or call 702-785-6200. Guests must be 21 years or older.
Wet Republic Ultra Pool is open Thursdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. until close. For reservations, visit wetrepublic.com or call 702-891-3563. Guests must be 21 years or older.
Liquid Pool Lounge is open Fridays through Sundays from 11 a.m. until close. For reservations, visit liquidpoollv.com or call 702-590-9979. Guests must be 21 years or older.
