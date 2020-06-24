LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, Hakkasan Group and MGM Resorts will resume operations at its two pools on the Las Vegas Strip.
Wet Republic Ultra Pool at MGM Grand and Liquid Pool Lounge at ARIA are set to open on Thursday, July 2, a news release from Hakkasan Group said.
In adherence with Gaming Control Board restrictions for dayclubs, according to the release, both venues will pivot their regular offerings and re-open as extensions of the resort pools to support customer demand.
Bungalow, Deluxe Cabana and Daybed reservations are required for hotel and non-hotel guests and all visitors must be 21 and over, the release notes.
As part of new safety measures, both venues have moved to a paperless menu system via a scannable QR code from cell phones; daybeds and lounge furniture will be separated to allow for physical distancing. Hakkassan said that a "rigorous cleaning plan will also be implemented."
Reservations for Wet Republic can be made at wetrepublic.com or calling 702-891-3563 and reservations for Liquid can be made at liquidpoollv.com or calling 702-590-9979.
