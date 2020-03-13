LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An employee with Hakkasan Group in Las Vegas tested presumptively positive for the coronavirus.
In a statement from Hakkasan Group, officials said they would temporarily suspend all Las Vegas venue operations until further notice. They said the corporate office would also close temporarily.
We have learned that one of our employees has tested presumptively positive for COVID-19. The safety and well-being of our guests and employees has always been and will remain our top priority. Due to the unforeseeable ongoing impact of the COVID-19 virus we will temporarily suspend all our Las Vegas venue operations until further notice. We will also be closing our corporate office for one week. Our intention is to resume operations, pending further developments. In coordination with all recommended health and safety protocols from the Southern Nevada Health District, we will be continuing a professional deep cleaning and sanitation process of all Las Vegas venues.
MGM Resorts announced Friday all nightclubs and dayclubs would be closing due to coronavirus concerns. OMNIA at Caesars followed suit.
The Southern Nevada Health District announced nine new presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in Clark County Friday, bringing the total to 15 cases so far.
