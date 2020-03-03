LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Grocery delivery orders spiked following growing novel coronavirus across the United States.
Instacart, a grocery delivery service serving Sprouts, Costco, Albertsons and Smith's stores around the Las Vegas Valley, saw ten-times growth over 72 hours, with 20-times growth in California, New York, Oregon and Washington.
In a statement, the company said they continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation with public health officials:
We’re actively working with local and national authorities to monitor the situation as it unfolds. We’re adhering to recommendations from public health officials to ensure we’re operating safely with minimal disruption to our service, while also taking the appropriate precautionary measures to keep teams, shoppers and customers safe. Over the last few days, we’ve seen a surge in customer demand for pantry items such as powdered milk and canned goods, as well as personal care products like hand sanitizer and vitamins. We remain fully operational across North America and our goal is to continue to serve our community safely while also ensuring our customers have access to uninterrupted delivery and pickup service for their groceries and household essentials.
Instacart said the top five search items over the past week were hand sanitizer, vitamins, powdered milk, face masks and canned goods. Those items surged between five- and 23-times more over the past seven days.
