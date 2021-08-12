LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The administration at Green Valley High School announced on Thursday that someone on campus tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a letter sent out by principal Kent Roberts, the school was made aware on Thursday, August 12, that an individual had tested positive for COVID-19.
The identity of the infected person will not be released, Roberts said. The district is working with Southern Nevada Health District to preform necessary contract tracing.
Anyone who has been in close contact with an infected person is required to quarantine for 10 days, the letter said.
The Clark County School District has taken precautions to reopen schools. Those precautions include cleaning and disinfecting, as well as social distancing guidelines and protective equipment.
CCSD reminds anyone with COVID-19 like symptoms to stay home.
