HENDERSON (FOX5)-- Some Families are turning to private education after the Clark County School District released it's reopening plan this week.
Green Valley Christian Elementary School Principal Jamie Bielich said most of the parents she’s talked to want their kids physically in class five days a week.
As of now they can’t get that with CCSD's hybrid learning plan but they can at her school.
“We have absolutely been inundated ever since Clark County made that announcement our phones are ringing off the hook.”
She said on Friday alone five students enrolled and they had a handful of other families stop by for a tour.
"That’s not typically necessary over the summer," said Bielich.
Bielich said since Green Valley Christian has a big campus and classrooms are sometimes triple the size of other schools, social distancing won’t be a problem.
She said there will be hand washing times scheduled throughout the day, daily disinfecting and the school plans to ramp up its flu policies all year round.
"We’re a very open campus where parents come on campus before and after school and it’s highly likely stuff like that will change but we don’t have it finalized yet," said Bielich.
Bielich said parents at her school still have questions and a couple families are considering taking their kids out.
New families coming in told her it's a childcare issue and they'll either have to pay for childcare or pay for education.
Bielich said CCSD's tentative plan isn’t reflective of what community members want or what students need.
"I foresee years and years of educational holes ... I just don’t know how long it can be sustained for the mental health of the students and the teachers and the parents and the grandparents and neighbors and everyone that’s going to have to step up to help. It seems like a train wreck to me," she said.
CCSD Trustee Danielle Ford doesn't like it either.
“I can not in good conscience support this plan," Ford said at a CCSD School Board meeting on Thursday.
Ford said she will come up with her own plan.
Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said he hears the community and is making modifications before the board votes on the plan July 9th.
All schools must submit a reopening plan to the Nevada Board of Education 20 days before the start of school.
