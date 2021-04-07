LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Members of Nevada's Congressional delegation are promoting a program that will provide federal aid for local business venues impacted by COVID-19.
Representatives Dina Titus and Steven Horsford have announced that applications will open on Thursday for the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program. Congress created the program with more than $16 billion for live venue operators, performing arts and museums.
To qualify, entities must not be owned or controlled by a publicly traded corporation and must have been in operation and had less than 500 employees as of February 2020. The maximum grant award is $10 million and can be used to fund payroll, rent and utilities maintenance, personal protective equipment and more.
Businesses that receive the Shuttered Venues grant, that have received a PPP loan as of Dec. 27, 2020, would have their grant amount reduced by the PPP loan amount.
More information about the relief program is available on the Small Business Administration's website.
