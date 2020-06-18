LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An economic development grant from Clark County will go towards the opening of a new grocery store in Laughlin by the end of August, officials announced Thursday.
According to a news release, Laughlin's only grocery store closed its doors in March due to the "economic impacts of the coronavirus."
The County Small Business Economic Recovery Grant will provide The Market at Laughlin up to $120,000 for expenses such as rent, utility payments, inventory, equipment and renovations, the release said.
The Market is located at 3100 Needles Highway, which is the same location as the store that had closed.
According to Clark County, The Market is required to hire at least 20 full-time employees and be open at least 10 hours a day, six days a week. However, the new owners expect they will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The funding for the grant is expected to come from the County's allocation from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“The closure of the grocery store significantly impacted everyone living in the area,” Commissioner Michael Naft said. “From day one we worked with nonprofit organizations to handle the emergency food needs of our more vulnerable residents in the area. Simultaneously, I worked with the Clark County Department of Community and Economic Development to find a food market for Laughlin. The County’s investment in this business is an investment in Laughlin, which will bring back jobs and a business that meets the everyday needs of residents.”
According to the County, after the grocery store closed in March, no regional or national grocery chains expressed any interest in the Laughlin store. As a result, County leaders worked to recruit a new business to the location.
“The grant gives us some financial certainty during these unpredictable times,” Market owner Darin Hill said. “Thanks to the County’s support we are bringing jobs and groceries back to Laughlin this summer.”
