LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The inaugural class at the UNLV School of Medicine is set to graduate this spring. In their time in medical school they experienced 1 October, and now are finishing medical school during the coronavirus pandemic.
FOX5 spoke with three of the shining stars of the first class at the UNLV School of Medicine. In just a few weeks, Diane Han, Horacio Guerra and Lauren Hollifield will be placed for their residency.
"I'm pretty proud. I feel like we've been able to help mold the school a lot," Guerra said.
All three said they decided to come back to their home town to be a part of history, with the eventual goal to help eliminate a doctor shortage in Southern Nevada.
"If you asked me four years ago, I may have said we were Guinea pigs, but I feel like we are pioneers for the medical school and medical community,” Hollifield said.
Little did they know at the time, the four years would include some major historic events, like learning from trauma doctors in their very first semester following 1 October.
"We saw all of the doctors and first responders work in a really unified team, and it made me realize that’s what medicine is. Doctors really have to make decisions that are unprecedented and not textbook scenarios," Han said.
Then in 2020, the medical students saw that play out on an even larger stage with the pandemic. That drastically changed their final year and a half. Last spring, clinicals were interrupted for several months because of PPE shortages.
"All of our away rotation, which is kind of our sub-internship, were all canceled," Han said.
In June, the students went back to gaining hands-on experience.
"We were working in the emergency room in the middle of the pandemic and got to treat patients, not that had COVID, but had other emergencies at that time," Hollifield said.
These three said unprecedented events like 1 October and the coronavirus pandemic have shaped the paths of their future.
"I think it just highlighted the importance of being a community educator and trying to spread as much knowledge as possible," Guerra, who plans on entering family medicine, said.
"It changed the trajectory of my career in terms of just thinking how I would like to serve my patients, and I think I would best do that in the operating room setting which is why I'm going into anesthesia," Hollifield said.
"All the shootings and the unprecedented pandemic makes me want to go into emergency medicine more than ever, because we're thinking on our feet as things evolve," Han said.
Sixty students are among the inaugural graduating class in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.