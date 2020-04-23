LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- College seniors have it tough. As the majority of the country struggles with their careers on hold, this group of students is struggling to get theirs started.
“It’s different," said UNLV senior Jason Takhtadjian. “You want to be on campus. You want to have that senior experience.”
Takhtadjian has been studying online since spring break. Graduation is stressful enough but now he has to worry about getting a job during a pandemic.
“I was already planning around this time to hear back from some jobs that I applied to," he said.
“This is a really unique time for anyone to go but certainly seniors who are graduating from college," said Evelyn Garcia Morales with the Clark County Fulfillment Fund. The CCFF helps kids in CCSD through scholarships. It also mentors students through high school and beyond to college.
Morales said students may have to enter a field they didn't prepare for or they may have utilize talents to fill a need now.
“If they’re an artist can they do graphic design and be an independent contractor? If they love to cook can they turn on a Youtube video and do tutorials? If they love to sew, can they make masks?"
IIn the meantime, Morales suggested students rely on local resources for food and aid. College students who were not claimed as dependents on a recent tax return do qualify for stimulus checks. Students should also improve their skills until the economy reopens to stand out to employers.
