Governors on East and West coasts form pacts to decide when to reopen economies

States on the country's East and West coasts are forming their own regional pacts to work together on how to reopen from the stay-at-home orders each has issued to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The first such group to be announced came Monday on the East Coast. Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said his state, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Rhode Island each plan to name a public health and economic official to a regional working group. The chief of staff of the governor of each state also will be a part of the group, which will begin work immediately to design a reopening plan.
Later on Monday, the West Coast states of California, Washington and Oregon also announced they are joining forces in a plan to begin incremental release of stay-at-home orders. Governors of the three states will collaborate on their approach to getting back to business in "in a safe, strategic, responsible way," as announced by California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.
The collaborative approach by governors on both coasts underscored the massive and complex calculations that the nation is facing as it looks at steps to re-open the economy at both the federal and state levels. Though the President has asserted that he has the authority to determine when the economy will reopen, governors and mayors around the country have moved swiftly in recent days to make it clear that they control the levers of power in their own states and cities with their ability to maintain closures of businesses and schools, and to enforce social distancing through their police departments.
The announcements by the West and East Coast governors on Monday appeared to be an effort to preempt pronouncements coming from the President, who has said he will likely introduce his "Opening the Country" economic task force during his briefing on Tuesday. Governors on both costs hammered the notion that their decisions will be driven by facts, science and public health professionals, not politics.
The East Coast group will study data research and the experience of other areas to deliver "guidelines and parameters to go forward," Cuomo said. He described it as a "sharing" of information, research and resources to come up with a "consistent, if not complementary" plan.
Cuomo said people who work in New York City come from across borders every day -- they live in Connecticut and New Jersey, in addition to New York state -- and it only makes sense for the states to work in a coordinated way.
"His workforce is my workforce, my workforce is his workforce, all these decisions affect everyone and the entire region. What this virus says is all of your lines and boundaries make no sense," Cuomo said, referring to New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, another Democrat.
Any states who want to join are welcome to join, Cuomo said, adding that he is in touch with Massachusetts.
The goal of the group is to create a plan to re-open each state in a way that limits new outbreaks of coronavirus. Among the plans are contact tracing, treatment and social distancing measures.
"So it's one step forward, after research and consultation with experts," he said adding that the states will see how the coordinated planning works, and then measure next steps. "And to the extent we can do that together, that is the best course -- there's no doubt about that."
On the West Coast, a separate group is aiming to accomplish similar outcomes.
At noon Pacific Time on Tuesday, California will announce what Newsom called a "bottom-up" plan on Tuesday for the easing of restrictions in the state and "targeted interventions" to slow the spread of the coronavirus. That briefing will come hours before Trump is expected to outline the members of his "Opening our Country" task force, setting up a possible clash between the caution the Western-state governors have exhibited so far and Trump's desire to move quickly to reopen the country.
In what sounded like an implicit warning to Trump, Newsom said numerous times that the decision of the West Coast governors will be driven by facts and science.
"The virus knows no boundaries, knows no borders. You can't build walls around it and you can't deny basic fundamental facts," Newsom said. "We will be driven by facts, we will be driven by evidence will be driven by science will be driven by our hub public health advisers."
Newsom has been closely collaborating with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown throughout the pandemic. He said the three governors developed the re-opening process and protocol that they will outline on Tuesday because they needed a regional approach in order to slow the pace of coronavirus cases by continuing to practice appropriate social distancing measures.
The partnership that the three West Coast states have been building will be made easier, Newsom said, because of their coordinated effort last year when forest fires ravaged Northern California. Oregon and Washington sent engines south so California could "concentrate our resources in some of the hotspots in Southern California" in the midst of the wildfire season.
When announcing the three-state coordination of the western governors during his midday briefing on Monday, Newsom quoted an old proverb: "If you want to go fast, go alone, but if you want to go far, go together."
Newsom said the discussions with the Oregon and Washington governors about metrics for re-opening the economy began at the beginning of last week.
"We began a process of establishing more formally what it would look like and how we could begin the process of the kind of incremental release of the stay at home orders that advanced the fundamental principle of keeping people healthy, keeping people safe, using science to guide our decision making and not political pressure," Newsom said.
Newsom said that the three states were hoping to expand their protocol in concert with other Western state governors, while continuing to work with East Coast states sharing best practices, as well as lending emergency medical technicians and medical personnel, ventilators and other equipment to battle the Covid-19 epidemic.
The California governor said their aim was to continue "the collaborative spirit that extends well beyond just the West Coast of the United States, forming perspectives and opinions, sharing best practices, and ultimately advancing the cause that unites all of us -- and that is reopening our economy and doing so in a safe and strategic and responsible way."
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.